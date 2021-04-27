Michael B. Jordan On Why Sylvester Stallone Won't Appear In 'Creed III'

Actor Michael B. Jordan has confirmed that Sylvester Stallone will not feature in Creed III as the franchise now aims at building the story around Adonis Creed, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment. The star feels that the film belongs to the Creed franchise and hence viewers will be more interested in knowing about Adonis’ journey. While doing so, Jordan also made it clear that Rocky will always be a part of people's lives even if they are not sharing the same screen frame.

Michael B. Jordan added that there are going to be many scenes including ‘Rocky-isms’ that will forever stay with Adonis as he moves forwards. He noted that even Balboa will still be represented onscreen. He ended the interaction by saying that be it page, space, or whether or not Rocky comes back for this one, the movie resembles the Creed franchise moving forward.

Meanwhile, Rocky Sylvester Stallone, on the professional front, has been working on a Rocky prequel story for streaming. As mentioned in the post shared by the star, ideally, he is looking forward to creating 10 episodes for a few seasons. Sharing a small process of his writing process, Stallone shared pictures of his notes that features scribblings of his handwriting. The title page sees the major subheads that his planned series may cover.

In his caption, Stallone mentioned that he really hopes this project would turn into reality. To accentuate the writing process and clear his head, the star also went on a fishing trip with his friends in order to reduce clutter. Ever since then, Stallone hasn’t shared any updates yet. Check out the post shared by him below:

This may be the strangest posting yet. I started out this morning by writing a treatment for a Rocky prequel For streaming. Ideally, 10 episodes for a few seasons to really get to the heart of the Characters in there younger years - Here is a small portion of how my creative writing Process starts…Hope it happens - And then I needed to clear my head so I went fishing… Talk about extremes! Keep punching my friends.

