Michael Fassbender's Birthday: Here's A Quick Quiz To Test If You're A True Fan

Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender is a popular actor and a racing driver. Making his debut with the fantasy war epic 300, he gained popularity for his character in the X-Men series. Michael Fassbender celebrates his birthday on April 2, every year. If you call yourself a true fan of the popular action star, take this Michael Fassbender's Quiz and test your knowledge. Read ahead to know more.
1. Which year Michael Fassbender was born?
2. With which movie he made his feature film debut?
3. In which series did Michael get his first screen role?
4. What is his Alma Mater?
5. How many times was Michael nominated for an Academy Award?
6. Who is Michael married to?
7. For which movie he won the British Independent Film Awards
8. Michael appeared in a war movie in 2009. The story was set in France during World War II and followed a group of eight Jewish/American soldiers who were recruited by a sadistic lieutenant to take out some Nazis. What was the movie?
9. Michael had a busy year in 2011 because he was also in "X-Men First Class". Michael played the part of a young Magneto. Who was the Scotsman who played the part of the young Professor X?
10. In 2012, Michael played a totally different part in "Prometheus". Which part did he play?
11. Who was the director of Inglorious Basterds, in which he played Archie Hicox?
12. Which famous video game did Fassbender star in the movie version of?
13. What Shakespeare play did Fassbender play the title role in the 2015 movie?
14. What happens to Michael Fassbender (Mr Rochester) at the end of the movie ''Jane Eyre?
15. In the movie Shame, Michael Fassbender is a
1. 1977
2. 300
3. Band of Brothers
4. Drama Centre London
5. 2
6. Alicia Vikander
7. Macbeth
8. Inglorious Basterds
9. James McAvoy
10. David
11. Quentin Tarantino
12. Assassin’s Creed
13. Macbeth
14. Leaves Thornfield
15. Sex Addict
(Image Source: Michael Fassbender fanpage/Instagram)
