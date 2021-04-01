Michael Fassbender's Birthday: Here's A Quick Quiz To Test If You're A True Fan

Michael Fassbender is a popular actor and a racing driver. Making his debut with the fantasy war epic 300, he gained popularity for his character in the X-Men series. Michael Fassbender celebrates his birthday on April 2, every year. If you call yourself a true fan of the popular action star, take this Michael Fassbender's Quiz and test your knowledge. Read ahead to know more.

Michael Fassbender's birthday quiz

1. Which year Michael Fassbender was born?

1977

1989

1993

2. With which movie he made his feature film debut?

Angel

Jane Eyre

300

3. In which series did Michael get his first screen role?

Hex

Holby City

Band of Brothers

4. What is his Alma Mater?

Drama Centre London

Havard University

Boston University

5. How many times was Michael nominated for an Academy Award?

2

4

5

6. Who is Michael married to?

Emily Blunt

Emma Stone

Alicia Vikander

7. For which movie he won the British Independent Film Awards

Macbeth

Frank

Hunger

8. Michael appeared in a war movie in 2009. The story was set in France during World War II and followed a group of eight Jewish/American soldiers who were recruited by a sadistic lieutenant to take out some Nazis. What was the movie?

Inglourious Basterds

Etain

X-Men First Class

9. Michael had a busy year in 2011 because he was also in "X-Men First Class". Michael played the part of a young Magneto. Who was the Scotsman who played the part of the young Professor X?

Gerard Butler

James McAvoy

Antonio Banderas

10. In 2012, Michael played a totally different part in "Prometheus". Which part did he play?

David

Steve

Karl

11. Who was the director of Inglorious Basterds, in which he played Archie Hicox?

Quentin Tarantino

Archie Hicox

Christoph Waltz

12. Which famous video game did Fassbender star in the movie version of?

Assassin's Creed

Dark Phoenix

Jane Eyre

13. What Shakespeare play did Fassbender play the title role in the 2015 movie?

Macbeth

Romeo Juliet

Hamlet

14. What happens to Michael Fassbender (Mr Rochester) at the end of the movie ''Jane Eyre?

He is Murdered

Loses his eyesight

Leaves Thornfield

15. In the movie Shame, Michael Fassbender is a

Drug Addict

Murderer

Sex Addict

Answers:

1. 1977

2. 300

3. Band of Brothers

4. Drama Centre London

5. 2

6. Alicia Vikander

7. Macbeth

8. Inglorious Basterds

9. James McAvoy

10. David

11. Quentin Tarantino

12. Assassin’s Creed

13. Macbeth

14. Leaves Thornfield

15. Sex Addict

(Image Source: Michael Fassbender fanpage/Instagram)