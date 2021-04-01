Last Updated:

Michael Fassbender's Birthday: Here's A Quick Quiz To Test If You're A True Fan

Michael Fassbender's birthday falls on April 2, every year. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a super fun quiz to take and test your knowledge.

michael fassbender's birthday

Michael Fassbender


Michael Fassbender is a popular actor and a racing driver. Making his debut with the fantasy war epic 300, he gained popularity for his character in the X-Men series. Michael Fassbender celebrates his birthday on April 2, every year. If you call yourself a true fan of the popular action star, take this Michael Fassbender's Quiz and test your knowledge. Read ahead to know more.

Michael Fassbender's birthday quiz 

1. Which year Michael Fassbender was born?

  • 1977
  • 1989
  • 1993

2. With which movie he made his feature film debut?

  • Angel
  • Jane Eyre
  • 300

3. In which series did Michael get his first screen role?

  • Hex
  • Holby City
  • Band of Brothers

4. What is his Alma Mater?

  • Drama Centre London
  • Havard University
  • Boston University

5. How many times was Michael nominated for an Academy Award?

  • 2
  • 4
  • 5

6. Who is Michael married to?

  • Emily Blunt
  • Emma Stone
  • Alicia Vikander

7. For which movie he won the British Independent Film Awards

  • Macbeth
  • Frank
  • Hunger

8. Michael appeared in a war movie in 2009. The story was set in France during World War II and followed a group of eight Jewish/American soldiers who were recruited by a sadistic lieutenant to take out some Nazis. What was the movie?

  • Inglourious Basterds
  • Etain
  • X-Men First Class

9. Michael had a busy year in 2011 because he was also in "X-Men First Class". Michael played the part of a young Magneto. Who was the Scotsman who played the part of the young Professor X?

  • Gerard Butler
  • James McAvoy
  • Antonio Banderas

10. In 2012, Michael played a totally different part in "Prometheus". Which part did he play?

  • David
  • Steve
  • Karl

11. Who was the director of Inglorious Basterds, in which he played Archie Hicox?

  • Quentin Tarantino
  • Archie Hicox
  • Christoph Waltz

12. Which famous video game did Fassbender star in the movie version of?

  • Assassin's Creed
  • Dark Phoenix
  • Jane Eyre

13. What Shakespeare play did Fassbender play the title role in the 2015 movie?

  • Macbeth
  • Romeo Juliet
  • Hamlet

14. What happens to Michael Fassbender (Mr Rochester) at the end of the movie ''Jane Eyre?

  • He is Murdered
  • Loses his eyesight
  • Leaves Thornfield

15. In the movie Shame, Michael Fassbender is a

  • Drug Addict
  • Murderer
  • Sex Addict

Answers:

1.      1977

2.      300

3.      Band of Brothers

4.      Drama Centre London

5.      2

6.      Alicia Vikander

7.      Macbeth

8.      Inglorious Basterds

9.      James McAvoy

10.   David

11.   Quentin Tarantino

12.   Assassin’s Creed

13.   Macbeth

14.   Leaves Thornfield

15.   Sex Addict

(Image Source: Michael Fassbender fanpage/Instagram)

 

 

