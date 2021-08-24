Michael J. Fox Reunites With His 'Back To The Future' Co-star Christopher Lloyd

The fans of the megahit franchise Back To The Future were in for a treat as lead actors Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited recently. Michael took to his Instagram and shared a photo with Lloyd and wrote 'back to back'. The duo is best known for their portrayal of Marty McFly and Doc Brown in the Back To The Future franchise.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite

Michael J. Fox shared a picture of him and Lloyd as they sat in a golf cart and gave a thumbs up. Meanwhile, Christopher Lloyd also took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the duo sitting in tall chairs in the middle of a conversation. As he shared the picture, Lloyd wrote, "Caption this…#back to the future." Earlier this year, just four months before Back to the Future celebrated its 35th anniversary, Fox and Lloyd reunited at a poker tournament benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

More about Back To The Future franchise

The movie features Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, and Thomas F. Wilson in the lead roles. The movie is set in 1985 and follows the story of Marty McFly (Fox), a teenager accidentally sent back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean automobile built by his eccentric scientist friend Doctor Emmett "Doc" Brown (Lloyd). Trapped in the past, Marty inadvertently prevents his future parents' meeting, threatening his very existence, and is forced to reconcile the pair and somehow get back to the future.

Back To The Future has over the years achieved cult status and is considered to be among the greatest films of the 1980s, one of the best science-fiction films ever made, and one of the greatest films of all time. In 2007, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry. The film was followed by two sequels, Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990). With its effect on popular culture and a dedicated fan following, Back to the Future launched a multimedia franchise. This includes an animated television series, video games, comic books, board games, clothing, music, books, food, toys, collectables, and theme park rides. Its enduring popularity has led to numerous books about its production, documentaries, and commercials.

Image: Michael J. Fox Instagram