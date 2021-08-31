Michael Keaton To Possibly Play Batman In 3 Other DCEU Films After 'The Flash'? READ

Donning the iconic cape and mask of one of the DC's powerful superheroes Batman after three decades, Michael Keaton is all set to appear in The Flash to be released next year. As soon as the news broke out, comic fanatics could not contain their excitement to see the veteran actor donning the role once again. But the recent buzz in the industry suggests that the Batman actor will not limit himself to just one movie.

Michael Keaton to play Batman in three DCEU films?

According to a report from We Got This Covered, the Batman actor has been roped in three other DCEU projects after The Flash. The veteran actor will, reportedly, be seen in the upcoming projects namely HBO Max’s Batgirl, Batman Beyond and Nightwing. While HBO Max's Batgirl is currently under the production stage, the other two projects have yet to receive the green light from the DC bosses.

More on Michael Keaton as Batman

The news was first broke a couple of months ago by the DC Films president Walter Hamada, according to We Got It Covered. The actor will share the screen with another popular Batman actor Ben Affleck in The Flash. English actor Robert Pattinson is the next actor to don the black cape in the upcoming film The Batman. The events will only be possible after Flash, with his superhuman speed, changes the timeline and gambles with the complicated strings of the multiverse. However, comic fanatics expect nothing less from the superhero.

Talking about portraying the role after three decades, the 69-year-old actor, in an interview with YouTube channel Jake's Takes, admitted being 'weird' about feeling 'normal' after stepping onto the sets. He also admitted feeling all his interesting memories come rushing back to him as the filming proceeded.

Spilling the beans on DCEU's forthcoming superhero film The Flash, Ezra Miller will reprise his titular role and twist the events of the past to save his mother. He will be accompanied by Batman and Supergirl on his quest. Ben Affleck will play Bruce Wayne while Michael Keaton will be seen playing the older version in an alternate universe. The film is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022.

(Image Credits: AP)