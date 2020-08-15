Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell And Other Celebs Who Have Battled Depression

Michelle Obama recently revealed in her Spotify podcast that she was suffering from depression. The former first lady mentioned how some days were better and some bad and also that racism depressed her. This isn't the first time a celebrity has come forward to talk about mental health or the depression they have faced. Here are a few other Hollywood celebrities who also suffered from depression:

Hollywood stars suffering from depression

1. Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell, the actor who voiced Anna in the movie Frozen, suffered from depression. Talking at a Mindbody Bold conference, the actor mentioned that she also suffered from depression from time to time. She also added that she learned how to cope with it by learning how to take care of herself.

2. Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey is a very popular actor known for his comedy films. In many interactions, the actor revealed that he spent much of his time dealing with depression. He also credited a healthy diet and natural supplements to his well-being.

3. Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres, another comedian, revealed that she too suffered through the problem. She once sprung up the topic on her show and mentioned that she was always working her way to get better. She also mentioned it in her Netflix special and said - 'I was fully honest with myself and that gave me confidence. I think that helps with depression'.

4. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne is a very famous model. in an interview with Net-A-Porter’s magazine, the model mentioned that she suffered from depression since she was a child. She also mentioned she was doing better now.

5. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is a very famous actor who also confessed to having suffered from depression. The Mirror had also reported that he suffered from ADHD, depression and chronic substance abuse.

6. Eminem

Singer and rapper Eminem also suffers from depression. The rapper raps about his troubles often. He also mentioned it in his memoir that there were often times he would feel very sad and that his music helped him.

7.Chris Evans

Chris Evans, the actor is known for playing Captian America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also suffered from depression. Time and again, the actor has been vocal about his struggle with depression. Talking to Men's Health, he mentioned that mediation and asking for help was good for people who felt depressed.

8.Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford also recalled times he felt depressed. According to various reports by news outlets and online portals, the actor was depressed as a child but things changed for him after a while.

9. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway has been open in many of her interactions about her struggle with depression and anxiety. She has also been vocal about how she overcame it and was now in a better place.

10. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous Hollywood actors and she too suffers from depression. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the actor talked about her struggle with depression since she was a teen.

