Michelle Yeoh Makes History, Becomes First Asian Best Actress Nominee At Oscars

The sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' landed as many as 11 nominations at the 2023 Oscars on Tuesday. The film's lead Michelle Yeoh scripted history by becoming the first Asian to be nominated for Best Actress.

After receiving the historic Oscar nomination, Yeoh spoke to Deadline and said, "I think what it means to me is all those Asians out there go, 'You see, it's possible. If she can do it, I can freaking well do it as well.'

"That is the most important thing. I'm very ordinary. I just work very hard. There are so many brilliant actresses, actors out there who know that they have a seat at the table. All they have to do is find an opportunity and get there," she added.

The Malaysian-born actress, who was also part of the film 'Crazy Rich Asians', is being considered a front-runner at the 95th Academy Awards for her performance as 'Evelyn Wang' in the multiverse-skipping hit.

In an interview with TIME last month, the 60-year-old star stated that she has "thought about" the fact that an Asian woman has never won the Best Actress award at the Oscars, and that she believes her entire Asian community has also considered this.

"They come up to me and they say, 'You're doing it for us,'" Yeoh told TIME.

Other Asian actors nominated for Oscars 2023

In the past, the Oscars have faced criticism for mostly nominating white actors. However, this year, there have been several Asian actors who have received nominations from the Academy, including Yeoh's costars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, as well as Hong Chau for ‘The Whale’.

This is the highest number of Asian acting nominees recognized by the Academy in its history, according to Variety.

During the awards season, Yeoh has received several honours, including a Golden Globe for Best Actress. She is only the second Asian actress to win the award, with Awkwafina having won in 2020 for her role in ‘The Farewell’.

Yeoh also received the Best Actress award from the National Board of Review, and mentioned in her acceptance speech that she is proud to be the first Asian actress to receive this honor in 45 years.