Midsommar Explained: Breaking Down The Plot, Hargas Community And The Ending

The 2019's folk-horror film, Midsommar, revolves around the breakdown of a toxic relationship that is set against terrifying events. The film is helmed by Ari Aster who has also directed the 2018's Hereditary. The metaphors and elements used in the film left many from the audience confused. In this article, the ending of Midsommar is explained in detail.

Midsommar Plot

The horror-folk film is about Dani, essayed by Florence Pugh, who lost her family due to a heartbreaking tragedy, finds herself alone with no one to turn to other than her boyfriend Christian, played by Jack Reynor. Christian was planning on breaking up with Dani, but due to the guilt that he feels over her loss, he postpones it and invites her on a trip to Halsingland. Halsingland is a Swedish festival that only happens once every 90 years. Dani throughout the film follows an arch that is caused by the loss of her loved ones. Throughout the film Dani has seen drifting from group to group, desperately seeking acceptance.

What makes Midsommar scary?

In the film, the Hargas are the product of generations of incest that hang Boar Carcasses from branches. They look like 19th-century farmers that spend most of their time dancing around the Maypole. Their appearance in the film makes them look like a group of hippies. The Hargas communicate through little gestures and expressions, known as 'Affects', which hint at their true intentions without letting others know about it. Every time one Hargan is born in the group, they plant a tree that is apparently tied directly to their life and as it grows, they do too. Their affection for the earth plays into the film later and they almost live their life purely based on nature alone.

Midsommar Ending Explained

In the end, Dani is pronounced the Queen. After being adorned with flowers and kisses, she is finally ready to cut off the negative aspects of her life and join the new family. Symbolically, the burning of Christian and his other friends in the final sacrifice scene depicts that she is letting go of all the things that have held her back and is ready to move on in her life. For the finale, the viewers watch that Christian melts into the fire while Dani is paraded as the new queen. Her expression explains a mix of emotions including excitement, fear, and confusion she is going through. But ultimately Dani is seen happy, happy about the fact that she finally has a new family and is accepted. The character has gone wild but in her mind, she is a queen, admired by all and finally living a life free of fear and independent which ends the film. We can also see how the director tried to create a mirror image of Dani's toxic relationship and the Hargas community. From the surface level, everything looks alright but as it goes deeper, the terror of unseen things going on inside Dani's relationship and the Hargas community is quite evident.

