Miley Cyrus' Worst Films That Were Critically Panned On IMDB

Miley Cyrus is not just an acclaimed singer but she is also a well-renowned actor who has worked in several movies and TV shows. Miley Cyrus is perhaps most known for working in the massively popular Disney TV show, Hannah Montana. She has also worked in beloved films such as Bolt.

However, not all of Miley Cyrus' movies and shows have been successful. She has also featured in projects that were critically panned and that failed to earn at the box office. Here are a few of Miley Cyrus' worst on-screen appearances according to IMDB.

Miley Cyrus' worst on-screen appearances (films and TV shows) according to IMDB

Hannah Montana: The Movie

While Hannah Montana was a highly successful and acclaimed show, its movie was not as well received by fans and critics. In the film, Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus) starts to feel like her life as Hannah Montana is far better than her ordinary life as a teenage girl. However, when she goes on a trip with her father to her hometown, she finally learns the importance of her life as Miley Stewart. The movie was critically panned and was not popular among fans either. On IMDB, Hannah Montana: The Movie has a score of 4.4/10.

LOL

LOL was a 2012 romantic comedy-drama film that starred Miley Cyrus as the lead character, Lola. Critics panned the film across the board and called it a generic teenage rom-com. Moreover, the film also failed to impress at the box office and Miley Cyrus' fans were not impressed by her performance. The film currently has a score of 4.4/10 on IMDB.

So Undercover

Miley Cyrus' So Undercover was an action-comedy where she played the role of a private detective. In the film, Miley Cyrus' character is hired by the FBI and she is asked to join a college sorority for an undercover operation. The film was panned by critics for its lacklustre humour, poor plot, and badly choreographed action scenes. On IMDB, the film has a score of 5.0/10.

