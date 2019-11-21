Millie Bobby Brown’s Speech On World Children’s Day At UNICEF Is Empowering; See Video

Millie Bobby Brown best known for her role as Eleven in the popular show Stranger Things is also the youngest ever Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF. On the occasion of World Children’s Day, the actor and entrepreneur spoke about bullying online and off. She made some strong statements and had the netizens cheering for her on social media. Millie Bobby Brown spoke about many personal instances of bullying on the stage as she narrated her point.

Check out the speech

Millie Bobby Brown spoke about how the times have changed and so have the youngsters. She stated that young people don’t want to be talked about, and they would much rather do the talking. She also spoke about how bullying is never harmless and that it can lead to severe mental health issues. She spoke about the instance when she was bullied in school and how she always had her loved ones around her who supported her and helped her out of the dark phase. Millie Bobby Brown joined UNICEF to mark the 30th anniversary of the Convention and remind the people all around the globe about children’s rights.

Millie took to her Instagram and posted a video of her speech. She wrote that she was grateful that she got the opportunity to follow the footsteps of Audrey Hepburn, whom she idolises. She said that it was a dream come true. She added by saying and that she is proud to be joining young people and asking them to stand with the children of the world.

Legendary football veteran David Beckham, who is also a Goodwill Ambassador took the centre stage at United Nations to speak about children’s rights. He gave a powerful message of listening to children and acting for them. He also spoke about how every child has the right to speak and to be heard.

