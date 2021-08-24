Prominent stars Mindy Kaling and Padma Lakshmi took offense when one of the media personalities made some remarks on Indian food in a recent post published by an international daily. The media personality spoke lengths about Indian food and 'the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice’ in his article. Reacting to the article, Meena Harris, lawyer, and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, tweeted, "Apropos of absolutely nothing name your ONE favorite Indian spice. I’ll go first: asafoetida."

Mindy Kaling, Padma Lakshmi slam post that said 'Indian cuisine has only one spice'

Followed by Meena were Mindy and Pama Lakshmi who shared their love for Indian spices. Replying to her tweet, Mindy Kaling said, "I love fenugreek! There are so many spices in this wonderful cuisine!" She also tweeted, "You don’t like a cuisine? Fine. But it’s so weird to feel defiantly proud of not liking a cuisine. You can quietly not like something too."

Padma Lakshmi in a series of tweets said, "What in the white nonsense is this?" She added, "Is this really the type of colonizer 'hot take' the @washingtonpost wants to publish in 2021- sardonically characterizing curry as 'one spice' and that all of India's cuisine is based on it?" She also shared a screenshot of the article that read, "Indian food. The Indian subcontinent has vastly enriched the world, giving us chess, buttons, the mathematical concept of zero, shampoo, modern-day nonviolent political resistance, Chutes and Ladders, the Fibonacci sequence, rock candy, cataract surgery, cashmere, USB ports ... and the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice. If you like Indian curries, yay, you like Indian food! If you think Indian curries taste like something that could knock a vulture off a meat wagon, you do not like Indian food."

Apart from venting out on Twitter, Padma also took to Instagram and shared a lengthy note reacting to the piece. A part of her note read, "There is truly no need for something like this to be published in 2021 (or ever). It’s racist and lazy at best. My issue is not this person’s performative contrarianism (although it is tedious) or that he didn’t enjoy the Indian cuisines he’s tasted."

IMAGE: AP