Mindy Kaling Has A Dosa Making Session With US Senator Kamala Harris

Hollywood News

Mindy Kaling recently featured in a video posted by US Senator Kamala Harris cooking Masala Dosa

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
mindy kaling

Mindy Kaling from The Office fame recently shared the screen with US Senator Kamala Harris. Both Kamala and Mindy belong to the Indian roots. Kamala Harris visited Mindy's house in Los Angeles, California, and cooked the South Indian dish Masala Dosa. Interestingly, Both Mindy and Kamala have Tamil parents and have roots in southern India. Check out the video.

Also read: HBO Max Ropes In 3 Producers For Upcoming Original Series

Mindy Kaling and Kamala Harris cook Masala Dosa

The eight-minute video features both Mindy and Kamala talking about their cultural roots. They spoke about the Indian family culture and the experience of belonging to an immigrant family in the USA. Mindy Kaling's father also makes an appearance in the video. Various netizens have loved this video of the two cooking masala dosa and have left sweet comments under the post. Check their reactions.

Also read: Brewer, Johnson To Star In 'The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise'

Also read: Soul: Jamie Foxx Is Soul-searching As A Jazz Singer With Tina Fey

Also read:  Bollywood Meets Hollywood: Sonam Kapoor Bonds Big Time With 'Ocean's 8' Star Mindy Kaling

On the work front

Mindy Kaling will next be working a wedding comedy project with Priyanka Chopra. It is reported that the film will be written by Mindy Kaling along with Dan Goor. The film is being kept under the wraps and not many details are out yet, but a source close to the film recently revealed that the film will be inspired by the film Crazy Rich Asians.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins United Talent Agency Post Her Exit From William Morris Endeavor

 

 

