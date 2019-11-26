Mindy Kaling Has A Dosa Making Session With US Senator Kamala Harris

Mindy Kaling from The Office fame recently shared the screen with US Senator Kamala Harris. Both Kamala and Mindy belong to the Indian roots. Kamala Harris visited Mindy's house in Los Angeles, California, and cooked the South Indian dish Masala Dosa. Interestingly, Both Mindy and Kamala have Tamil parents and have roots in southern India. Check out the video.

Mindy Kaling and Kamala Harris cook Masala Dosa

Who else keeps their spices in Taster’s Choice jars? ⁰⁰Turns out @MindyKaling and I have more in common than we initially thought.



WATCH: https://t.co/hqqL2oYb3d pic.twitter.com/9dgQUjKeZF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 26, 2019

The eight-minute video features both Mindy and Kamala talking about their cultural roots. They spoke about the Indian family culture and the experience of belonging to an immigrant family in the USA. Mindy Kaling's father also makes an appearance in the video. Various netizens have loved this video of the two cooking masala dosa and have left sweet comments under the post. Check their reactions.

I love the way Kamala called Mindy’s dad “Uncle”. For those that don’t know, in India all of our parents friends or people from their generation are called Aunty and Uncle. They have no blood relation. Just an endearing and respectful title. 💖 — Rashmi #KHive #TeamPelosi (@KHiveRashmi) November 26, 2019

Seeing these strong Desi girls together is giving me life! Hearing them talk about storing spices in empty Tasters Choice Bottles, a tradition handed down from every Desi mom to Desi daughter is making me dance with joy!!! — Harini Krishnan (@ehammai) November 26, 2019

Kamala: Just don't call me auntie!



*Mindy's dad walks in*



Kamala: Hi uncle!



😂 — Saad Amer (@itsSaadAmer) November 26, 2019

On the work front

Mindy Kaling will next be working a wedding comedy project with Priyanka Chopra. It is reported that the film will be written by Mindy Kaling along with Dan Goor. The film is being kept under the wraps and not many details are out yet, but a source close to the film recently revealed that the film will be inspired by the film Crazy Rich Asians.

