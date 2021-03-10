'Minions 2' Release Moved To 2022, Causing 2 Yr Delay For Gru And Team's Next Outing

Minions: The Rise of Gru is an upcoming animated comedy film in the Despicable Me franchise. Like many other projects, it has been facing delays due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the makers have provided an update on the movie’s release date, pushing it ahead by a year.

Minions 2 release date delayed by another year to 2022

Distribution company Universal Pictures have revealed that Minions 2 release date has been set for July 1, 2022. This means that the movie is moving by a year from its previous date and by two years from its initial date. Originally Minions 2 release date was July 3, 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers gave it July 2, 2021 date which has now been shifted again. The fans of the characters have to wait long to see their favourite minions on the big-screen. But the delay hints at how the studios want the project to arrive in theatres only, looking at the success of the previous movies.

Minions 2 cast Steve Carell and Pierre Coffin as they return to voice young Felonius Gru and the Minions, respectively. The film will also introduce new characters and supervillains. They are Taraji P Henson as Belle Bottom, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Vengeance, and Danny Trejo as Stronghold. In addition, Michelle Yeoh is voicing a character named Master Chow, Julie Andrews is voicing Gru’s mother, and Russell Brand is back as Dr. Nefario.

Minions 2 plot is set in the 1970s when Gru was just a little kid aspiring to be a supervillain. When he heads to the headquarters of the evil team, known as the 'Vicious 6', he almost gets laughed out of the room. But then he uses one of his trademark gadgets to steal an important artifact from their den, officially starting him down the path of being a bona fide supervillain. Unfortunately, what happens after that complicates things for the toddler.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is directed by Kyle Balda, with Brad Abelson and Jonathan del Val as co-directors. Brian Lynch returns as the writer of the film. Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy, and Chris Renaud serve as executive producers with Illumination as the animation studio. The movie will be the fifth edition of the Despicable Me film series.