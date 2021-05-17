Miranda Kerr Feels 'happy' Her Ex-husband Orlando Bloom Has Katy Perry, Says 'I Adore Her'

Australian model and businesswoman Miranda Kerr is happy that her ex-husband Orlando Bloom has found love with the Dark Horse singer, Katy Perry. While speaking to the Wall Street Journal for their The Future of Everything Festival, Kerr said that she is extremely happy that Orlando found someone who makes him happy. According to her, at the end of the day, it is important for their 10-year-old son Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother.

Miranda Kerr began dating The Lord of the Rings actor back in the year 2007. The couple announced their engagement in June 2010 and married a month after. Kerr gave birth to their son Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom in January 2011. Just two years after embracing parenthood, the couple announced that they had separated. The elite couple’s divorce was finalized by the end of 2013.

Now, in her recent interaction, Kerr said that both Orlando and her have always put their son first, even when the duo intended to end their marriage. Kerr added that Flynn has always been the priority for her. She always makes sure that he feels safe and comfortable. The elite couple has always put his needs first.

Kerr shared no matter what they did, "Is this in the best interest of Flynn?" was always the first question that pops in her head. Talking about her separation from Bloom, Kerr added that even at that time, she wondered if this is in the best interest of her son. For her, the couple’s separation was really good for their son. Kerr believes that if one puts their child’s interest first, then it definitely takes away anything too personal between one and their ex and it really makes it about the child instead.

While concluding her interaction, Kerr gushed to congratulate Katy Perry who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando in August 2020. The model revealed that it is fortunate for her that she "absolutely adores Katy Perry". Kerr is happy that her ex-husband Orland has someone like her. At the same time, she is also grateful to have found her husband Evan Spiegel. The model began dating the Snapchat co-founder and CEO back in 2015. The duo tied the knot in May 2017. The couple shares two children together.

(Image: Miranda Kerr & Orlando Bloom's Instagram)

