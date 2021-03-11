Miranda Lambert's Ex Evan Felker Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Staci Felker

A few years ago, Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker made headlines when it was revealed that they are in a relationship. However, the two had a short-lived romance and ended their relationship soon after. Later, Evan Felker reconciled with his then estranged wife Staci Felker, and as per recent updates they have recently welcomed their firstborn. Read along to know more about them and have a look at Staci’s recent post about her daughter’s birth.

Evan Felker welcomes baby girl with wife Staci Felker, 3 years after cheating scandal

In a recent post on March 10, 2021, on Instagram, Staci Felker shared pictures of their daughter with Evan and herself while she also revealed what they have named her. She wrote in her caption, “Y'all welcome my husband #EvanFelker back to my grid after a few years off. He's here to introduce our firstborn, Evangelina Hartford Felker”.

Back in February 2018, the couple had filed for divorce only two years after their marriage. Staci did not see it coming and found out by a friend that Evan had filed for divorce, who saw it in a local newspaper. An insider had told E! News, that Staci didn’t even get the divorce papers from Evan and filed for her own divorce papers after she found out the latter had filed for one.

The insider had also revealed that Staci and Evan’s divorce was not finalised, and he had already started seeing Miranda, who was in the news for her much publicised break up with Anderson East. Sources at the time had shared that Staci was quite affected by it at first but she got better with time. Staci had also spoken to the portal about meeting fans who had shown major support for her.

Miranda and Evan broke up soon after in August 2018, and the former had declared herself happy and single. In an interview, she shared that love is a hard road and it has rather been a roller-coaster ride for her. However, she was thankful for her ups and downs with partners as they helped her produce some great music.