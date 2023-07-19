Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 7: Tom Cruise Starrer Lags Behind Fast X

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to emerge as the fourth Hollywood hit this year in India. The Tom Cruise starrer is looking to better MI: Fallout's (2018) lifetime collection in India in hopes to emerge as the highest-grossing film of the actor in the country.

3 things you need to know

- This is the 3rd MI film that Christopher McQuarrie has directed.

- Dead Reckoning Part 1 had the best opening day and weekend for a Mission: Impossible film in India.

- The movie marks Tom Cruise's return as Ethan Hunt for the 7th time. A sequel to the film will follow.

Mission: Impossible 7 remains steady at box office

The seventh installment of the hit Mission Impossible franchise managed to mint a decent number on Tuesday. After witnessing a drop in its collection by 10 to 15 percent on Monday, the film collected between Rs 4.25 to 4.50 on Tuesday. This took its total collection in the first week in India to Rs 72.85 crore.

(A still from Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 | Image: Twitter)

The film is looking at the extended 9-day first week in the range of Rs 80 crore. Crossing this mark, it will emerge as the highest-grossing MI film and any Tom Cruise film in India.

Separately, it is set to be the fourth Hollywood hit this year after Fast X, John Wick 4 and Evil Dead Rise. It is eyeing the Rs 100 crore mark as well. If it happens, MI7 will become only the second Hollywood film after Fast X to do so this year.

Will Mission Impossible 7 be able to surpass Fast X in India?

As per the estimates, it seems the seventh installment of the MI franchise will not be able to surpass Vin Diesel's Fast X. As per Box Office India, the six-day business of Mission Impossible 7 is the same as five days of Fast X. The Vin Diesel starrer registered higher collections than MI 7 on the weekdays.

(Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie on the set of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 | Image: MissionFilm/Twitter)

Mission Impossible 7 has been doing well at the box office, but it will be interesting to see how the collection is affected after the release of the two highly anticipated Hollywood films, Oppenheimer and Barbie, which come out on July 21.