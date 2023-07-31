Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise Film Remains Steady In India

Tom Cruise once again played the role of the IMF agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I. The spy-thriller follows the 2018 smash-hit Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Featuring new franchise entrants such as Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell, Mission Impossible 7 has proven to be a hit in India.

3 things you need to know:

The Tom Cruise film opened on Wednesday, July 12 with Rs 12.3 crore.

It's the highest-grossing Mission Impossible film in India.

Mission Impossible 7's global box office performance is underwhelming.

MI7 continues to impress audience in India

Mission Impossible 7 started off on Wednesday (July 12) with Rs 12.3 crore and saw turbulent next two days with hauls of Rs 8.75 crore and Rs 9.15 crore, respectively. However, the film recorded massive growth on Saturday and minted Rs 16 crore. Its biggest day so far turned out to be on Sunday, when it grossed Rs 17.3 crore.

(Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 | Image: MissionFilm/Twitter)

After its first weekend, Mission Impossible 7 saw minute gain amidst rise and fall at the box office, partially responsible due to Hollywood heavy-hitters Oppenheimer and Barbie being released. However, the film has reached a collection of Rs 102.75 crore in India after it brought in Rs 1.75 crore (estimated) on Day 19, Sunday as per Sacnilk.

Actioner suffers globally though

Mission Impossible 7 had a promising box office start, as it grossed upwards of $230 million in its opening weekend. However, this healthy pace quickly subsided after the release of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Now, the Tom Cruise starrer is expected to barely touch $550 million globally by the end of its run as per Deadline. This is in stark contrast to Oppenheimer and Barbie, both of which are currently looking at $400.4 million $774.5 million globally.