'Mixed-ish' Cast: Know More About The Characters In The 'Black-ish' Spin-off Series

For fans of ABC's Black-ish, Mixed-ish is a prequel spin-off of the show focusing entirely on Rainbow Johnson or Bow Johnson's life as a biracial pre-teen. The show follows her and her two siblings Johan and Santamonica Johnson in their attempt to fit into society after spending most of their childhood in the hippie community with their parents in the late 1970s. The main dilemma they face is whether they would want to blend with the crowd or stand out as themselves. While the Black-ish cast stars Tracie Ellis Ross as the adult Rainbow Johnson. Know who plays younger pre-teen self in the Mixed-ish cast.

Meet the cast of Mixed-ish

Arica Himmel as Rainbow Johnson or Bow Johnson

Arica Himmel plays the role of younger Rainbow Johnson in the cast of Mixed-ish. She is the oldest of the Johnson clan and loved her life of living in peace and harmony in a Hippie community with her family. When the hippies are detained by the government, the Johnson family is forced into moving with their paternal grandfather. Rainbow is the lead character in the series and mostly describes her experience with being a pre-teen and biracial girl in the 1970s.

Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson

Tika Sumpter plays Rainbow Johnson's mother Alicia Johnson in the cast of Mixed-ish. Her character is very important to Rainbow Johnson throughout the series. Alicia faces her own struggles with being an African American woman in the late 1970s. She is an aspiring and talented lawyer who works at her father-in-law's law firm but gets taken for granted by her colleagues and seniors. Alicia becomes a pivotal character in helping Bow embrace her identity as an African American child in the community.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Jackson

Mark-Paul Gosselaar plays Paul Jackson in the Mixed-ish cast. He plays the role of a supportive and caring father. When his family is forced to leave the hippie commune, he moves his family into his father's large house. He takes on the role of a stay-at-home father when his wife goes to pursue a career as a lawyer at Paul's father's law firm.

Other characters of the Mixed-ish cast include Mykal-Michelle Harris, who plays Santamonica Johnson, Ethan William Childress as John Johnson, Gary Cole as Paul's father or Harrison Jackson III, Christina Anthony as Alicia's sister or Denise. The cast of Black-ish including Anthony Andersen, Miles Brown, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and many others make guest appearances on the show as Rainbow Johnson's future family. Tracie Ellis Ross narrates the story of Mixed-ish.

Image: Arica Himmel's Instagram

