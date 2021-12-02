'Money Heist' Season 5 Volume 2: Interesting Facts To Know Before Watching Series' Finale

Popular Spanish series Money Heist is currently gearing up for the release of volume 2 of the fifth season and fans' excitement knows no bounds. The season will release on Netflix on December 3 and will witness the Professor's gang trying to get out of a sticky situation. Ahead of its release, here are some lesser-known interesting facts about the much-loved Spanish crime thriller.

The Professor and the title of the show

The Spanish version of the show, as many fans know is La Casa de Papel. However, the show was initially meant to be named Los Desahuciados, which translates to The Outcasts. What fans may also not know is that The Professor also has a city name. Being the leader of the gang, fans always assumed Álvaro Morte would just be referred to as the Professor, but his unofficial name in the show is Vatican City. This follows the trend of all the characters in the show having city names.

All about season 1

When the show initially began filming, they did not have a huge budget and had to make do with what was available. The cast initially shot the first season of the much-loved show in Madrid alone. However, things changed when Netflix picked up the show and the cast and crew got access to private islands and helicopters.

Úrsula Corberó's onscreen name, Tokyo

Tokyo's character has had a wonderful character transition and Money Heist Season 5 saw the unexpected from her. The name Tokyo came into being when Alex Pina wore a shirt with the word 'Tokyo' on it that inspired Jesus Colmenar to name the iconic character likewise.

The team could not film at The Royal Mint of Spain

Despite all efforts, the La Casa de Papel team could not film at the real Royal Mint of Spain as they did not get the permissions required to do so. However, the production team had to come up with a similar location for the shoot and filmed inside the Spanish National Research Council.

The show used over 600 red jumpsuits

Costume designer Carloz Diez had a huge job ahead of him when each character required a new jumpsuit for each scene. He had to ensure there was a supply of red jumpsuits, for when the gang and hostages needed them.

Image: Twitter/@lacasadepapel, @King_pullo, @worldofjaved