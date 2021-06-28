Mo'Nique Faces Massive Flak For Calling Out A Woman's Airport Outfit On Instagram

Actor Mo’Nique has come under massive scrutiny after sharing a controversial picture on her Instagram profile. The comedian posted a photo of a black woman who is seemingly waiting for her luggage at the airport. The woman in the picture has donned a plastic bag over her head making it appear as a bonnet. She is wearing a tank top paired with printed shorts. After the picture caught the attention of Mo’Nique, she called out the woman for donning public wear that she doesn’t approve of.

Mo’Nique faces flak

While sharing the picture of the woman, Mo’Nique said, “Hey BEAUTIFUL QUEENS. NO SHAMING. If this is the BEST YOU CAN DO NO JUDGMENT DO YOU. This was sent to me as an example of what we’re talking about that goes on in our community. However if this is not your BEST, than do BETTER! Being that ultimately the decision either way is yours. I LOVE US 4REAL”. Check out the post below:

This did not go down well with her followers who condemned the actor for breaching the privacy of the woman. A fan said, “Im all about presentation myself I'm a and that's how I was raised. But you never know what's going on in ppls lives behind closed doors. So I choose to judge her on the content of her character not her temp outside appearance”.

Another wrote, “Firstly, that’s NOT a bonnet. It’s a plastic bag. Secondly, let’s stop taking photos of strangers and posting it on the internet with sole purpose of debating whether or not we think they look presentable”.

Many users defended the woman and asked Mo’Nique to mind her own business and said “We don’t know her story …. Plus she’s minding her businesss like what’s so hard about people are entitled to do what they want to do”, wrote one fan. “You are dead wrong for posting a pic asking for public scrutiny. One thing she is doing that we ALL should be doing is minding our business." wrote another. Another comment read, "She did not authorize this pic”. Here’s taking a quick look at how netizens are reacting to the post:

(Image: Mo'Nique Instagram)

