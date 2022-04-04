'Moon Knight' Episode 2 Release Date And Time: What Time Is The Latest Episode Releasing?

Created by Jeremy Slater, the newly released Marvel mini-series Moon Knight began streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 30, 2022. The show consists of six episodes in total, however, instead of releasing the entire series at once, Marvel has opted to release each episode of Moon Knight on a weekly basis. The first episode hit the OTT platform last week. Are you waiting for the release of Moon Knight's episode 2? Here, we have detailed everything that you need to know about Moon Knight episode 2 release date and time.

Moon Knight episode 2 release date

The second episode of Moon Knight is scheduled for a release on April 6. It will be accessible on the OTT platform Disney Plus. However, it is important to note that the release time of the series will vary for different countries. Details regarding the same is shared below.

Moon Knight episode 2 release time

As mentioned earlier, Moon Knight episode 2 release time varies in different countries due to geographic differences. Fans can enjoy watching the show starting at 12 am PT and 3 am ET in the United States. The release time for people in UK is 8 am BST. In India, Moon Knight will hit the web at 12.30 pm IST.

Moon Knight cast and plot

The lead cast of the Marvel mini-series include Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. While Isaac plays the lead protagonist Moon Knight aka Marc Spector, Ethan Hawke and May Calamay essay the roles of Arthur Harrow and Layla El-Fouly. The plot of the show revolves around the life of Marc Spector who is a mercenary suffering from dissociative identity disorder. However, things take a sudden twist when he gets embroiled into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods with his multiple personalities.

Moon Knight's full release schedule of upcoming episodes

Moon Knight episode 1 – March 30 – available now!

Moon Knight episode 2 – April 6

Moon Knight episode 3 – April 13

Moon Knight episode 4 – April 20

Moon Knight episode 5 – April 27

Moon Knight episode 6 [finale] – May 4

Image: Instagram/@themoonknight