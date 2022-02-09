'Morbius': Jared Leto's Marvel Superhero Film Gets Release Date In India; See New Poster

Jared Leto is all set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming movie Morbius. The movie is intended to be the third film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, following the introduction of Venom in 2019. After several delays, the movie is all set to release in the theatres in April. Sony Pictures India has now announced the release date of Morbius in India with a new poster.

Morbius release date in india

Sony Pictures India took to their official social media handles and shared new poster of the Jared Leto starrer and announced the release date of Morbius in India. Morbius will be released in India on April 1, 2022, along with the US. The movie will follow the story of Dr. Michael Morbius, who becomes a vampire after attempting to cure himself of a rare blood disease. The movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson alongside Leto.

In an interview with Variety, Jared Leto spoke about his character Morbius and said, "It’s a brilliant doctor, a researcher, who starts off trying to find a cure for a very rare disease that he has and about 1,000 other people in the world have. I was interested in this role because he goes on this journey from dying to finding a cure for this disease and becoming incredibly healthy, and then having things change in a way that he becomes monstrous. So, it’s a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde, which is of course a classic role."

He added, "It was hard for me in some way because I’m not used to playing roles that are a little bit closer to who I am, day in and day out. Dr. Michael Morbius is a little closer to the way that I talk and the way that I behave."

The official synopsis of Morbius reads-