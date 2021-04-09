'Morbius' Producer Sony Pictures And Netflix Break New Ground With Latest Deal

Netflix and Sony have reportedly inked a deal that will supposedly give the former the rights to stream some of the yet-to-release Sony titles exclusively on the streamer shortly after the end of their respective theatrical runs. Some of those titles are the likes of the Jared Leto-starrer Morbius, the Tom-Holland starter Uncharted, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the upcoming Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train, amongst others.

As per a report on Deadline, the US $1 Billion deal dictates that Netflix will also be entitled to "first-look" rights of any of the titles that Sony plans on releasing directly onto the streaming platforms. The agreement in question replaces the long-standing deal that the eponymous production company has had with Starz, the Lionsgate-owned streaming platform that is active in select countries. As per the sources that have been quoted by the officials at Deadline, Netflix plans on shelling out the aforementioned US $1 billion over the course of the next four years.

A little about the titles that have left Netflix in the past:

In the recent past, production companies such as Disney, Lionsgate, HBO, and Paramount, amongst others, have launched their own streaming platforms. In order to fill up those, the banners in question have pulled out several titles such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, FRIENDS, and The Office, to name a few, from Netflix's streaming catalogue in various countries. As is known to many, the same had caused a worry amongst the investors of the streaming giant, who, at one point in time, was losing some of its major draws. Coming back to the deal, the same dictates that additional titles such as the next installments in Sony's film franchises such as Venom, Jumanji, and Bad Boys will also be shipped to the streamer after they have completed their runs in theatres.

On the topic of the direct-to-streaming titles that the production house intends on making, a Sony official was quoted by Deadline saying that the banner plans of making a number of those. However, no more information regarding the deal or Sony's upcoming slate of direct-to-OTT titles are available at this point. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

What's coming to Netflix right now?

Some of the titles that will be released through Netflix are the likes of the Jamie Foxx-starrer sitcom, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, a drama known as Zero and Shadow And Bone, amongst others. In addition to the same, the streamer is about to release a slew of other titles. Details regarding them are yet to be revealed.