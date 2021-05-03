'Morbius' Starring Jared Leto Delayed For The Fifth Time; To Release In Late January 2022

Morbius has cast Academy Award-winner Jared Leto in the titular role of scientist, Michael Morbius. It is an upcoming superhero film in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC). Like many other projects, the movie has faced multiple delays in its release. It has now been pushed again by the makers.

Morbius release date delayed to late January 2022

Sony Pictures Entertainment has pushed the Morbius release date again by a week confirmed IGN. It was set to arrive on January 21, 2022. However, the Spider-man spin-off universe project has now been moved to January 28, 2022, theatrical premiere. The makers are now showing the release date on any official site to avoid facing backlash.

There are several issues regarding the Morbius release date for a long time due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The film was originally scheduled to release on July 10, 2020, before moving three weeks later to July 31, 2020. It was then delayed to March 19, 2021, and moved again to October 8, 2021. As prime locations and cinemas were still shut down, the makers shifted it again to January 2022.

The movie brings one of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease, turning the doctor into a living vampire.

Morbius cast includes Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. Michael Keaton also features in the film, possibly reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role as Adrian Toomes / Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, no official confirmation is made yet on what character Keaton plays. Fans are excited to see if the movie will land in Marvel’s Spiderverse or as a standalone project.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the screenplay is by Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, and Art Marcum from a story by Sazama and Sharpless. The movie is based on Marvel comics character Morbius, the Living Vampire created by Roy Thomas and Gill Kane. It is produced by Matt Tolmach, Avi Arad, and Lucas Foster.

Promo Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube