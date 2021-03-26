'Mortal Engines' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Released in 2018, Mortal Engines is a popular sci-fi film that was directed by Christian Rivers. The plot of this film focuses on a post-apocalyptic world that is filled with adventure and action. It has various characters who give their vital contribution as the film progresses, which have been played by a long list of actors. Following is a list of actors who have played some of the major roles in the cast of Mortal Engines.

Mortal Engines cast

Hera Hilmar as Hester Shaw

Hera Hilmar has played the role of Hester Shaw, who is a fugitive assassin who seeks revenge Thaddus Valentine. Emerging from Iceland, Hera began her acting career working as a child actor. She has worked in quite a few popular films till date. Some of them include We Are the Freaks, The Ottoman Lieutenant, An Ordinary Man and many more.

Robert Sheehan as Tom Natsworthy

Robert Sheehan has portrayed the role of Tom Batsworthy, which is another prominent character in the Mortal Engines cast. His role is that of a historian in London who gets thrown out of the city and joins forces with Hester as a part of the resistance. Robert has worked in a list of films and TV shows in his professional career. He is most known for starring in the show The Umbrella Academy.

Hugo Weaving as Thaddeus Valentine

Hugo Weaving has played the main negative character of Thaddus Valentine in the cast of Mortal Engines. Hugo is arguably the most popular actor in the star cast of this film, having worked in several hit films such as The Matrix film series, The Lord of the Rings film series, the Transformers film series and many others. He is most known for his role in Captain America: The First Avenger as the villain.

Jihae as Anna Fang

Jihae has also played a major character in this film called Anna Fang. Her role is that of the pilot and fighter from the resistance. She is a popular singer and musician hailing from South Korea, and has released quite a few of her own albums. She has also worked in the Netflix series Altered Carbon.