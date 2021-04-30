'Mortal Kombat 2' Is Reportedly Moving Ahead With The Franchise; Read Details

The 2021 reboot of the Mortal Kombat film franchise has reportedly been met with a lot of love from cine-goers and streamers across the globe, with the Simon McQuoid directorial reportedly having been streamed by 3.8 million households during its opening weekend on HBO Max, as per a report on Deadline. Additionally, as per an article on The-Numbers, the film has already earned a total of 51 million on a budget of sub-60 million. And now, if a report on WeGotThisCovered is to go by, Mortal Kombat 2 is definitely on the cards, given that the film has performed better than any other presentation by Warner Brothers as per pandemic box office standards.

So, who all can possibly be a part of the Mortal Kombat 2 cast:

Given that the ending of the film saw Hanzo Hashashi aka Scorpion retreat to the nether realm after defeating Joe Taslim's Sub-Zero, one can say that the character may also become a part of the Mortal Kombat 2 cast. Additionally, as reported earlier, Taslim himself has signed on to star as his Mortal Kombat characters for a total of four films following the first addition to the list of movies. Additionally, the ending of Mortal Kombat itself saw Lewis Tan's Cole Young making its way to Hollywood to get in touch with yet another iconic Mortal Kombat character, Johnny Cage, teasing his arrival in Mortal Kombat 2. It is also believed that the twin sister of the character of Mileena, namely Kitana, can also make an appearance in the film. However, the same has to be confirmed by studio executives. Further Mortal Kombat 2 update(s) and information regarding Mortal Kombat 2 release date will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Mortal Kombat:

Helmed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat is based on the video game franchise of the same name. The upcoming film serves as a reboot version of the Mortal Kombat film franchise, the first film of which made it to theatres in 1995 and the final one of the same in 1997. The plot of the 2021 film sees Mortal Kombat as a mysterious, intergalactic tournament in which the participants can be seen indulging in ancient martial arts. This time around, Liu Kang from the Earth realm has been invited as a competitor in the competition, who must assemble a team to defend the earth realm. The movie stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, amongst others, in pivotal roles.