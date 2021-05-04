Mortal Kombat: This Is What Warner Bros Reportedly Has In Mind For The Franchise

Mortal Kombat's franchisee, Warner Bros. and the direct stakeholders of the recently-released Mortal Kombat movie reportedly want to make the most of the franchise that they rebooted sometime ago. The same has been partially attributed to due to the success that the film has had on domestic as well as foreign grounds and on HBO Max, where it has reportedly enjoyed the highest number of streams for an OTT film on the platform in question to date. WeGotThisCovered has stated that since the first film has opened up several doors for the exploration of potential storylines in the form of spinoffs and has teased the arrival of characters such as Johnny Cage in the upcoming and supposedly more gore-filled sequel, a sizable media franchise featuring Mortal Kombat's characters might just be in the offing. Additionally, an ensemble approach may be adapted for the upcoming Mortal Kombat's movies and the makers may even explore the origins of the titular intergalactic tournament.

What one can expect from the upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel film?

Given that the ending of the film saw Hanzo Hashashi aka Scorpion retreat to the nether realm after defeating Joe Taslim's Sub-Zero, one can say that the character may also become a part of the Mortal Kombat sequel cast. Additionally, as reported earlier, Taslim himself has signed on to star as his Mortal Kombat characters (Sub-Zero and Noob Saibot) for a total of four films following the first addition to the list of movies. Additionally, the ending of Mortal Kombat itself saw Lewis Tan's Cole Young making its way to Hollywood to get in touch with yet another iconic Mortal Kombat character, Johnny Cage, teasing his arrival in the upcoming film. It is also believed that the twin sister of the character of Mileena, namely Kitana, can also make an appearance in the rumoured sequel. However, the same has to be confirmed by studio executives. Further Mortal Kombat 2 updates and information regarding Mortal Kombat 2 release date will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Mortal Kombat:

Helmed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat is based on the video game franchise of the same name. The upcoming film serves as a reboot version of the Mortal Kombat film franchise, the first film of which made it to theatres in 1995 and the final one of the same in 1997. The plot of the 2021 film sees Mortal Kombat as a mysterious, intergalactic tournament in which the participants can be seen indulging in ancient martial arts. This time around, Liu Kang from the Earth realm has been invited as a competitor in the competition, who must assemble a team to defend the earth realm. The movie stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, amongst others, in pivotal roles.