Mortal Kombat's First 7 Minutes Is Available To Watch For Free & It Is Quite Unexpected

Fans will be shocked to see the film open with so much non-ripped-open heart, as HBO Max has released the first seven minutes of Mortal Kombat ahead of its premiere on April 23, 2021. The sequence sets the stage for the epic ninja battle between Scorpion and Sub-Zero, two of Mortal Kombat's most popular characters. They are clearly Hanzo Hasashi (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Bi-Han (Joe Taslim) when we encounter them.

Mortal Kombat's first 7 minutes

Indeed, the first seven minutes are devoid of gratuitous gore, focusing instead on Hanzo's peaceful family life. When the Lin Kuei clan strikes, everything changes. Rather than being a fun and exciting action sequence, Bi-slaughter Han's of Hanzo's family is violent and dramatic, reminiscent of the opening scene of Inglourious Basterds rather than the huge, sweeping action of Godzilla vs. Kong. And, like that kaiju movie, Mortal Kombat's opening scene clearly wants the viewer to sympathise with one character over the other, with Bi-Han getting the short end of the stick. Of course, things are bound to change throughout the course of the film.

After all of the graphic brutality and fan service in the trailers, releasing this opening scene online is a good step, hinting that this Mortal Kombat adaptation is more than just cool battles — it's got core. Having us feel bad for a character but still making fans rejoice when their spine is torn from their body is a difficult tightrope to walk, but this film might just succeed. As the new video game film adaptation approaches its release, the burden is on Mortal Kombat to not only measure up to its goretastic legacy, but also to the 1995 film, which still holds up!

There is no magic recipe for creating a fantastic video game film adaptation. Several filmmakers have attempted it, but only a few have been successful. If and when you handle your source material with dignity, you can't go wrong. Fans of the games would appreciate the effort, and the stories that appealed to players should be enough to draw in audiences looking for a good time. Mortal Kombat accomplishes this. Simon McQuoid's adaptation incorporates the Mortal Kombat mythology while still enhancing the game's plotline's background. All of this is evident in the forthcoming film's opening sequence, which Warner Bros. recently released in an attempt to pique interest among moviegoers.

Source: Mortal Kombat Movie Instagram