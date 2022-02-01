Moses J. Moseley, ‘The Walking Dead’ Fame, Passes Away At 31

Actor Moses J. Moseley who was well-known for his role in The Walking Dead recently passed away at the age of 31 years old. He became a household name after his role as Mike, one of Michonne's pet zombies, in the series titled The Walking Dead. Mosley's body was found on Wednesday, January 26 in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia. The police are still investigating the circumstances of his death. This death came as a huge shock to his family and friends. His well-wishers have taken to their social media handle and paid condolence to the departed soul.

More about Moses J. Moseley's death

As per various sources, Mosley's body was found in the Hudson Bridge area of Strobridge, after their family members reported a missing complaint of the actor. They called local hospitals, but he could not be located. They also contacted OnStar, which tracked his car, where his body was finally found. It is also reported that he died of a gunshot wound, but it is still not clear whether it is a suicide or there's foul play involved in the case.

Moseley's manager in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday said-

"He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes. Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business."

Other projects of Moses J. Moseley

On the Workfront, apart from starring in The Walking Dead, Moseley also featured in the 2017 film Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies. His other projects include Joyful Noise, The Internship, Queen of the South, Watchmen, and Blood Scroll: Horror Stories.

Image: Instagram@mosesmoseley