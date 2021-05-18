Last Updated:

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted 2021 - A Sneak Peek Into BTS Moments From The Show

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted 2021 - BTS pictures and videos from the event have been making rounds on the internet. Take a look.

MTV music and television awards

During Monday night's inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony, RuPaul's Drag Race took home the majority of the awards followed by Jersey Shore Family Vacation. As the ceremony concluded, a lot of pictures and videos from the event have been making rounds on the internet and fans have been going all gaga over it.

BTS pictures and videos from MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted 2021

Among the many, model Heidi Klum took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes pictures that are truly unmissable. In the first post, Heidi went on to share a short video where she can be seen giving a glimpse of her outfit for the night. She can also be seen striking some stunning poses. In another post, Klum can be seen striking a pose with Gottmik and Winnie Harlow. Take a look at the posts below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from the model, the official handle of MTV also shared some BTS pictures. In the post, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella can be seen flaunting their outfits as they walk together on the red carpet. In another post, the Selling Sunset cast can be seen grooving together as they pose for the camera. Take a look at the posts below.

On seeing this post, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. One of the users wrote, “Wish we were there tooo!!! Next year”. Another user wrote, “They are the best! Always on fleek.. lol”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

A look at MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted winners list

 

  • Best Docu-reality Show 

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

  • Best Dating Show 

The Bachelorette

  • Best Reality Cast 

RuPaul's Drag Race

  • Best Competition Series

RuPaul's Drag Race

  • Best Lifestyle Show

Nailed It!

  • Best New Unscripted Series (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Selena + Chef

  • Best Talk/Topical Show 

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

  • Best Comedy / Game Show 

Impractical Jokers

  • Best Host 

RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

  • Breakthrough Social Star 

Bretman Rock

  • Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series 

Catfish: The TV Show

  • Best Fight 

Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

  • Best International Reality Series 

Love Island (ITV)

 

