'Murder On The Orient Express' Cast: Kenneth Branagh's Poirot And Other Characters

The forthcoming film, Death on the Nile, the sequel to 2017's Murder On The Orient Express, is slated to release on February 11, 2022, by 20th Century Studio. The 2017 film revolved around a murder that takes place on a train journey and the world's greatest detective Hercule Poirot is on board to investigate and find the culprit before another killing happens. Both the films are based on Agatha Christie's novels of the names. Get to know the cast of Murder On The Orient Express-

A look at Murder On The Orient Express cast

Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot

Kenneth Branagh, who has also served as the director of the film, essayed the lead role of the world-renowned Belgian detective and former police officer Hercule Poirot. Poirot has obsessive-compulsive disorder and he seeks a balance in life. He considers his case-solving ability to spot lies a curse. After he solves a theft at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem his friend Bouc arranges a bunk for him in Orient Express to return to Delhi. When Poirot finds out about a murder after the train gets derailed one night, he embarks to identify the culprit among the 13 passengers on the train.

Johnny Depp as Ratchett

Johhny Depp essayed the role of a passenger on the train, American businessman Edward Ratchett. He comes abroad with his English manservant Edward Masterman, played by Derek Jacobi, and his secretary and translator Hector McQueen, played by Josh Gad. Having received threats several times he asks Poirot to be his bodyguard but he refuses because Ratchett is a con man. Ratchett is killed one night and Poirot finds out his true identity was John Cassetti who kidnapped and Murder a little girl named Daisy Armstrong.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Mrs. Hubbard

Michelle Pfeiffer essayed the role of the only American woman among the passengers on the train, widow Caroline Hubbard, who is well-read but brash. She claims that the murderer was in her compartment the other night. Hubbard is revealed to be Linda Arden later in the movie, who is a former stage actress and aspiring director. She is also Sonia's mother and Daisy's grandmother. She confirms Poirat's theory that she had planned murder and recruited everyone else on the train to help her.

Leslie Odam Jr

Leslie Odam Jr essayed the role of Mary's secret lover Arbuthnot. He is a doctor by profession as well a former army sniper and a close friend of Mr. Armstrong. Mrs. Hubbard had recruited to help her and he stabs her without harming he so that Poirot would rule her out as a killer. This character is said to be an amalgamation of two characters of Colonel Arbuthnot and Dr. Constantine from the novel.

Willem Dafoe as Cyrus Bethman Hardman

Willem Dafoe is among the cast of Murder on The Orient Express as stern Austrian professor Gerhard Hardman. He keeps to himself and observes everyone carefully on the train. It is later revealed that he a police officer named Cyrus Bethman and is an American lover of nurse Sussane.

