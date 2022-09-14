'My Best Friend & Twin Soul': Meadow's Sweet Post On Paul Walker's 49th Birth Anniversary

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow remembered the late actor on what would have been his 49th birthday. The 23-year-old took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable throwback picture of her and Paul as well as a picture featuring new merchandise from the Paul Walker Foundation. She captioned her post, "Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul. I love you forever and miss you everyday. New @paulwalkerfdn designs out today to celebrate you! Do good, be good. (sic)" Take a look:

Meadow also posted a childhood picture with her dad on her Instagram account in which she could be seen sitting on his shoulders. While she donned a powder-blue-coloured top, Paul was seen in a dark blue T-shirt. The duo looked happy, as evident from the picture.

Meadow was 15 years old when Paul Walker died of severe injuries he sustained from a single-vehicle collision on November 30, 2013. His father and daughter filed separate death lawsuits against Porsche which resulted in settlements. At the time of his death, Walker had not completed filming Furious 7 (2015).

Fast and Furious co-star and close friend Vin Diesel also paid a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Paul Walker on what would have been his 49th birthday. He headed to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he shared his feelings and how much he misses his friend. He simply captioned it, "Miss you…"

Paul Walker to get a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

In June 2022, it was announced that the Fast & Furious star, Paul Walker, will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year in 2023, along with fellow actors Uma Thurman, Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges, Bill Pullman, John Waters, Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo. Meadow, who has frequently honoured her father on social media, announced it on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of her father, she wrote, "Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023! Congratulations daddy! I know young you would never believe it! I also know you’re looking down with your infectious smile feeling embarrassed and grateful. You earned this and deserve it and more. I love you!" Vin Diesel commented on the post, "I can’t tell you what this means. No, actually I will at our next family dinner. Tears."