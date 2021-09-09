'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Star Michael Constantine Passes Away At 94 In Massachusetts

Emmy-winning legendary actor Michael Constantine has passed away at 94 at his Reading, Massachusetts home. The news was confirmed by the veteran actor’s agent, Julia Buchwald, to Deadline. The actor died on August 31 at his home from natural causes. Michael was best known for his work in films like My Big Fat Greek Wedding and more.

Michael also played the role of the famous school principal on the popular TV series Room 222 that won him appreciation from his fans. The role of Seymour Kaufman was a key to the show, which ran on ABC-TV from 1969 to 1974. He won an Emmy for the role in 1970. Apart from being a part of the film, the actor also appeared on TV shows like The Untouchables, Kojak, Airwolf, NBC's Sirota's Court, and more.

More about Michael Constantine

In 1976, Constantine, during an appearance at the Tonight Show, told host Johnny Carson that growing up, he really thought he would become a bum until he discovered his love of acting. His credits also include guest roles on Naked City, Perry Mason, Ironside, Gunsmoke and Hey, Landlord, among others. Born Michael Constantine Ioannides in Reading, Pennsylvania, on May 22, 1927, Michael also had several Broadway credits before moving to television and film, as per Deadline.

Later, Michael reprised his Greek Wedding character in a 2003 sitcom for CBS, and in the sequel to the hit film, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, in 2016. According to Deadline, the third version of the film was in the planning stages, this time set in Greece. Michael had begun his career on the New York stage. In 1955 he served as understudy to Paul Muni, who played Henry Drummond in the original Broadway production of “Inherit the Wind.” The actor was taught acting by one of the renowned personalities Howard Da Silva.

Image: CINEAVATAR/Instagram