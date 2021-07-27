‘My Hero Academia’: Find Out Which Year Was Hawks Born In? Is Hawk A Millennial?

My Hero Academia anime fans are currently awaiting the release of the season 5 finale while Manga fans await the release of chapter 321. Fan-favourite character Hawks, who has been around for a long time in the ongoing manga, was introduced at the end of season 4 of the anime. While fans of the manga are well-versed with the epic character, anime fans have only known him for a little while, and thus might not know a lot about his character.

Here is some information for curious fans -

What year was Hawks born? How old is Hawks from My Hero Academia?

Takami Keigo, known by his hero name Hawks, is currently 23 years old. The character who made his manga debut in chapter 184, was 22 years old when Midoriya aka Deku entered the UA. Since the character's birthday is in December, the character was most likely born in 1997.

Fans of the anime are desperate for news of the No. 2 Pro Hero character. However, since the anime is about 100 chapters behind at all times, information about this crucial character is currently scarce. If Hawks was born in 1997 though, that would satisfy millennial fans since he is technically a part of the same generation and not Gen-Z like Midoriya and the rest. Read on to know more about the character's back story.

My Hero Academia's Hawks' tragic backstory (Spoilers!)

My Hero Academia knows how to write a dark backstory. From Shoto Todoroki to Midoriya himself, MHA has never failed to make fans emotional when trying to show a tragic backstory for a character. In chapter 299 of the manga which was released back in Jan 2021, the character's backstory was finally revealed.

Hawks' trauma comes mostly from his parents, with an abusive father and a mother who only neglected him. The character was even conceived under toxic circumstances since his father was a wanted man. Hawks' father had killed another man, over a small amount of money and his mother gave him refuge. During their self-imposed lockdown, one thing apparently led to another leading to the birth of our favourite winged character.

Since the time of his birth, Hawks' family was on the run. His mother's quirk allowed them to keep an eye on things if people got suspicious. However, his father was a paranoid man who mistrusted his son and always thought that he would reveal his secret. Due to this, he always kept the poor boy locked up.

He also abused both Hawks and his mother, Tomei both emotionally and physically, although the former bore most of it alone. When his father decided to become a deadbeat dad and tried to run away, he ran straight into Endeavor. Hawks and his mother were forced to run for their lives since she would be charged with abetting a criminal.

Tomei often encouraged her son to steal due to their poverty. However, Hawks caught the eye of the pro heroes when he saved some civilians during an accident. He was then separated from his mother, by the Hero commission who paid his mother to stay away. Since she didn't hesitate to abandon the boy, he grew up with the hero commission, only to be used by them when they had a need for him.

IMAGE - MY HERO ACADEMIA TWITTER

