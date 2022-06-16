'My Policeman' Teaser: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin & David Get Entangled In Love Triangle

Streaming behemoth Amazon Prime Video recently dropped the teaser of the much-anticipated film My Policeman which has famed singer-actor Harry Styles in the lead. The intriguing drama will release theatrically on October 21 and on Prime Video on November 4. The upcoming film is based on the book by Bethan Roberts.

Directed by Michael Grandage, the teaser carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people entangled in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness. According to Deadline, the story of the film follows three young people – policeman Tom Burgess (Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)- as they embark on an emotional journey set in the backdrop of 1950s Britain.

Prime Video drops My Policeman teaser

The teaser shows how Styles and co-stars David Dawson and Emma Corrin get entangled in a complicated love triangle. Since it is illegal to be gay in 1957 Brighton, Burgess begins dating a schoolteacher named Marion, but the teaser unfoldes a major twist after his secret love affair with a museum curator named Patrick Hazelwood gets revealed in the intriguing video.

The One Direction alum's appearance in the forthcoming drama will mark his second major movie role this year. Apart from this, he also stars in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, opposite Florence Pugh, which is set for September 23, 2022 release. Other than sharing the teaser, the streamer also tweeted the film’s poster that shows Styles dressed in the uniform of a cop as he walks on a deserted beach.

In no time, the poster caught the attention of the fans who were amazed to watch Styles in a new avatar and expressed their excitement over the same. One of the users wrote, "THE COVER IM GONNA SCREAM," while another wrote, "I can’t wait to watch it." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "I simply can’t get over this and TRAILER TMR WHAT TIME."

Meanwhile, earlier, Harry Styles spilt beans on One Direction's long-awaited reunion. Post the split in 2015, the band members comprising Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik began releasing solo albums. In a recent chat about his new album, Harry’s House on The Spout Podcast, Harry Styles opened up about his take on One Direction's reunion. Upon being asked about the boy band's future and whether they will reunite or not, Harry revealed that he is not sure, but the thought of it is itself very 'nice'.

