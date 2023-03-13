Naatu Naatu Roars At Oscars 2023; RRR Track Scripts History With Best Original Song Win

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster period action drama RRR, has scripted history at the Oscars. The lively RRR number has become the first Indian film song to bag an Oscar for Best Original Song. The MM Keeravaani-composed track, Naatu Naatu is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The superhit track, which had people from all walks of life dancing to its peppy beats, defeated industry bigwigs like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mitski, and Diane Warren to bring home the golden statuette.

Naatu Naatu features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR seamlessly executing Prem Rakshit's impeccable choreography through spirited synchronisation. The lyrics of the standout musical dance sequence have been written by lyricist Chandrabose.

A landmark moment, with Naatu Naatu’s win, SS Rajamouli-directed RRR has not only put Indian cinema on the global map but also brought attention to Indian films beyond Bollywood.

A win for South Asia

South Asian representation in the main Oscar award categories has been a rarity.

To put that into perspective, last year Summer of Soul producer Joseph Patel, an Indian-American, became only the 10th individual winner of South Asian descent in Academy history.

Hence, RRR song Naatu Naatu's triumph at the 95th Academy Awards is not just a victory for India, but also for this part of the world.

Naatu Naatu: International Awards Galore

In January, Naatu Naatu won a Golden Globes for Best Song - Motion Picture. In the same month, Team RRR made the country proud by winning two Critics Choice Awards -- Best Song and Best International Film.

Among the many international accolades, Team RRR also bagged four Hollywood Critics Association Awards including, Best Stunts, Best Action Film, Best Song, and Best International Feature.

Naatu Naatu - A global sensation

The exuberant dance number, Naatu Naatu not only struck a chord with fans in India but engendered an organic frenzy across the globe. While K-pop idol Jungkook sent the internet into a meltdown by posting a video of himself lip-syncing to the viral song, closer home, celebrities including Aamir Khan, and Tiger Shroff grooved to the energetic track.

Several videos of cops in California, and a clip of the Korean ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok and his staff performing the high-energy hook step of the song added to Naatu Naatu's global craze.