Natalie Portman Undergoes Massive Physical Transformation For 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Natalie Portman is making a comeback in the Marvel universe as Jane Foster in the upcoming Chris Hemsworth's superhero movie franchise Thor: Love and Thunder. In the recently leaked photos and videos from the set of the movie, Natalie looks ripped like never before and Marvel fans went speechless after seeing her transformation for the role.

Natalie Portman in Thor

Natalie Portman was not a part of the previous Thor: Ragnarok movie, however, she will be playing a massively important role in the upcoming franchise. According to reports, Natalie is not just playing the role of Chris's love interest in Thor: Love and Thunder but will be playing the role of the superhero Thor herself.

How Natalie got ripped for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Natalie had mentioned some details about her brutal fitness regime when she appeared on The Jimmy Fallon Show to give an update about the movie before it went on floors. In the interview she shared, "I'm trying, I've had months of the pandemic, eating baked goods and, lying in bed, and feeling sorry for myself. I'm like, super tired after working out, and during, and dreading before." Give an intel into her training routine to match up to Chris' she said, "Yes, I am training, and I'm in so much pain. Like, I'm not good at this" while gesturing towards her arms and looking at her pictures now it seems like the workout was a success. Her biceps in the leaked pictures are almost as big as Chris'.

Natalie Portman's fitness routine

In an interview with Women's Health Magazine in 2019, the actor had shared that she tries to get her workout in no matter how busy her schedule is. Natalie revealed that she goes for a run three times and week for an hour and it calms her down. The star had also shared that she is a fan of Gyrotonics which is a combination of Tai Chi, yoga, gymnastics and other similar exercises.

This is not the first time that Natalie has given her all to mould into the character she is playing. Previously while filming for her movie Black Swan, the actor trained six days a week for up to eight hours a day to get her character as a ballerina right. The actor went on to bag the Oscar for Best Actor (Female) for her performance in the movie.