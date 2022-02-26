Natasha Poonawalla Bonds With Leonardo DiCaprio In London As She Joins A-list Party

Natasha Poonawalla has been a famous name in the Bollywood circles over the years as a socialite. She attained more popularity when her husband Adar Poonawalla became one of the first COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in India through his Serum institute of India. It also then became a popular fact that Natasha Poonawalla too served as the Executive Director of the company, apart from holding other positions at their family-owned companies.

From her Bollywood friendships, personal life and professional roles in the headlines, the socialite-entrepreneur has now become the talk of the town for partying with Leonardo DiCaprio. She was clicked with the Hollywood star at a party in London.

Natasha Poonawalla bonds with Leonardo DiCaprio in London

Natasha, as per a report on DailyMail, was a part of the guest list to celebrate the wedding of a British fashion magazine editor. Among the other well-known names at the party were supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor Orlando Bloom and others.

A picture of Natasha talking to Leonardo from the party during their conversation was also published, clicked from outside the venue, a restaurant. The report mentioned Natasha in the headline with words like Leonardo 'cosies up to married Indian mogul' as they mentioned that he came under the same roof with his ex-girlfriend Naomi Campbell.

They also the word 'cosy dinner', but added that there was 'nothing' to suggest there was anything 'more than friendship' between the duo. It was also reported that they had met for the first time during the wedding events earlier this week.

The report also mentioned one of the highlights of the event was Leonardo distributing roses to the guests at the restaurant in Chelsea, splashing $500 for the gesture. Among the recipients was Naomi Campbell, who was rumoured to be dating the Titanic star way back in 1995.

Natasha had featured on the December 2021 edition of the magazine whose editor got married.

She seemed to be in UK for some time, as she posed at the British Museum two weeks ago, where Adar Poonawalla was also present.

Natasha Poonawalla's Bollywood friends

Natasha is known for her friendship with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and her Instagram handle is filled with pictures of their parties. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are some of the others whom she spends time with depending on their schedules, the Wimbledon last year being an example.