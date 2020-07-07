Neha Kakkar Posts About Missing Her "other Family", Brother Tony Kakkar Reacts

The world is currently on hold, due to the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over three months and nobody is leaving their homes. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans. One such artist is India’s singing sensation, Neha Kakkar, who has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of how she is spending his time amid the lockdown. Recently she shared a post expressing how much she misses her “other family”, to which her brother Tony Kakkar replied. Read here-

Neha Kakkar missing her “other family”

Neha Kakkar is a very active celebrity on social media. On June 6, 2020, the Indian singer took to her official Instagram account to tell her fans how much she misses her “other family” being her hair and makeup team. She shared a post on Instagram that consists of a video where Neha Kakkar is sitting in a white colour tube top and high-waist bell-bottomed jeans, getting her hair and makeup done. Her entire team, including her, can be seen grooving to the beats of brother, Tony Kakkar’s song Dheeme Dheeme from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). She can even be heard saying “aise hota hai humara makeup”, by the end of the video. Neha Kakkar has captioned the video, "I miss this Family of mine ♥ï¸♥ï¸ See you all soon team ðŸ˜˜ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜‡ . #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar. Song: #DheemeDheeme by @tonykakkar #TonyKakkar ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼”.

Just as Neha Kakkar put this video out on her social media, it set the internet on fire. Fans went gaga over the video as the video gained more than three lakh views in no-time. Fans spammed the comment section of her post with comments of appreciation in awe. Out of all the fan comments was also Neha Kakkar’s brother and an Indian singing sensation, Tony Kakkar’s comment. As Neha Kakkar’s entire hair and makeup team consist of only girls (as it can also be seen in the video), Tony Kakkar’s comment read, “Girl power.. ♥ï¸ Respect ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼”, hailing girl power.

