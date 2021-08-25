Neil Patrick Harris Shares 'soaking Wet' Shirtless Photo From Recent Croatia Vacation

How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris who is currently on a vacation with his family posted a shirtless photo of himself. The actor added a touch of humour to his caption as he shared the photo. As per People, Neil is currently vacationing in Croatia with his husband David Burtka and twins, son Gideon Scott, and daughter, Harper Grace.

Neil Patrick Harris shares shirtless photo

The How I Met Your Mother alum, took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his fit summer body. The actor appeared as he had just taken a dip in the lake and poked fun at himself as he shared the photo. Neil wrote, "165 pounds soaking wet." The actor had earlier shared a picture of his husband David Burtka and twins as they headed out for their family vacation in Croatia. Neil in an interview with People shared that Croatia was his and his family's favourite vacation spot.

Neil Patrick Harris is no stranger to luxury trips, as the actor earlier shared a post from his vacation in Italy with his husband. Harris wrote, "Just got back from a magical trip to Italy!! Jon and Lizzie, thank you for a week that we will cherish and remember forever. Your generosity and kindness are nothing short of remarkable. Can’t wait to see you both soon."

On the work front, Neil Patrick Harris is best known for his role as Barney Stinson, a serial womanizer, in the CBS ensemble sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The show was received critical acclaim and ran for nine seasons. Harris's performance in the show earned him Emmy nominations every year from 2007 to 2010. The actor will next be seen in the fourth instalment of the cult classic science fiction action movie The Matrix: Resurrections. The Matrix 4 trailer was released at CinemaCon recently but was only available for the crowd. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt reprise their roles from previous films in the series. Harris will also be seen in the action-comedy film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

(Image Credits: Neil Patrick Harris Instagram)