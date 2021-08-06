Neil Patrick Harris To Make Comeback In Comedy With Darren Star’s 'Uncoupled' On Netflix

How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris is gearing up to make his return to the comedy genre on television. The singer and actor will team up with Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman for the forthcoming project. The comedy series will be released on Netflix.

Neil Patrick Harris to make his comedy series comeback

According to a report from Deadline, the 48-year-old singer is set to star and executive produce the high-profile show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media titled Uncoupled. The comedy series will be created and executive produced by Darren Star while Jeffrey Richman will co-create and co-produce the series. Netflix's Uncoupled is set to go on floors in New York later this year.

The premise of the series will centre around Micheal, played by the How I Met Your Mother actor, whose husband of 17 years leaves him abruptly. The series will follow his journey of releasing and discovering himself after losing his husband and living as a single gay man in his 40s in New York City. The series will be released under the banners of Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Jax Media. Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns will also executive produce the series.

More on Neil Patrick Harris

The five-time Emmy award-winning artist, Harris has an impressive track record of films and series throughout his career. His movies like The Golden Blaze, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Gone Girl, Downsizing, and more contributed to his success in Hollywood. The actor is also appreciated for his role in Joan of Arc, Glee, Mystery Science Theater 3000 and more. The actor also had a successful career as a theatre artist after appearing in several notable Broadway shows.

According to Deadline, the actor will also be seen in Warner Bros.' The Matrix 4, slated to be released on December 22. He will also appear in Lionsgate's 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'. The comedy actioner is set to release in April next year and will feature actors like Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal and Lily Mo Sheen.

IMAGE- AP

