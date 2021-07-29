Netflix Makes COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory For Cast And Crew Of All Its U.S. Productions

Netflix has become the first major Hollywood studio to put in place a policy mandating COVID-19 vaccination for all of the cast in its American productions as well as those who come into contact with them on set. With coronavirus cases surging in the U.S. due to the Delta variant, the streaming giant informed its production teams and partners that vaccines will be required for all the people working in 'Zone A', which consists of the actors and those who come in close quarters to them, Deadline reported. This comes after the novel return-to-work protocols were agreed upon by Hollywood unions and major studios

The protocol gives an option to producers to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis.

The recently mandated protocol gives an option to producers to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone As on a production-by-production basis. Netflix has made the decision standard across the board in the United States. Apart from the OTT giant, other productions like the Starz/UCP series Gaslit, have also adopted the mandatory vaccination policy.

The streaming giant will not exempt anyone from the policy apart from very rare cases limited to medical, religious or age reasons or possibly the situation where series and films are already in production. Netflix's decision comes amid a fourth Covid wave in the U.S. fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, which has returned the pandemic concerns bringing them once again in the spotlight. While vaccinations are not the antidote for contagious disease and there have several instances of breakthrough infections for fully vaccinated people, it is considered an important safety measure for people in the country.

Among other possible measures put in place by Netflix, this one appears to be the strictest and there also have been calls by the streamer to expand the vaccination requirement beyond Zone A.

Shows throughout Hollywood are undergoing delays and halts due to cast and crew falling prey to the COVID-19 virus. Shows like Bridgerton, Westworld, American Horror Story, Gaslit and Woke among others have all had to pause production at one point or another due to a COVID-19 scare. Deadline also revealed last week that actor and activist Sean Penn won’t return to work on Gaslit until everyone on the production has been vaccinated for the virus.

