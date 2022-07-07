Netflix Orders New Live-action 'Death Note' From 'Stranger Things' Creators, Check Lineup

After the stupendous success of Netflix’s horror-supernatural drama Stranger Things, the giant streamer has ordered a new live-in-action drama to show creators. According to Deadline, following the record-breaking release of the two final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4, creators Matt & Ross Duffer have started their own production house Upside Down Pictures, and are gearing up for the next project.

The first project ordered by Netflix that the two brothers will take up is a live-action series adaptation of Death Note, the Japanese manga and anime series originally written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. As per the International outlet, the original focuses on a bright teenager who discovers a mysterious black notebook that gives him supernatural power over life and death, the latter caused by writing a person’s name in the book.

Stranger Things creators to come up with a new drama

Later, that teen who has the access to supernatural powers becomes intoxicated with them as he decides to cleanse the world of undesirables, as a law enforcement team tries to stop him. Although Netflix has already made a film adaptation in 2017, the Upside Down Pictures version of the same would be quite different from the original.

Earlier, Netflix has already turned off many Death Note fans with its previous undertaking. Death Note’s 2017 Netflix live-action movie was a full-fledged film and instead of the drama being set up in Japan, the makers had set it in America. Apart from Death Note, the Duffer Brothers will also be working on some other projects including an original series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. A series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s 1984 novel The Talisman which the Duffers will craft alongside Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Television. Other than this, they are also into a new stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things, produced by prolific UK-based stage producers Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry, and Netflix. At last, they also have the aforementioned live-action Stranger Things spin-off series for Netflix, based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers, with Upside Down and 21 Laps producing.

The exciting and interesting set of news comes after the smashing success of Stranger Things season 4. According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Stranger Things season 4 is the first television series in the English language and the second overall to surpass one billion hours of viewing time over its first 28 days of release including both parts of the season.

IMAGE: Instagram/DufferBrothers/Bussolanerd