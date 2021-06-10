Netizens Accuse Corinna Kopf Of Being A Scammer For Posting IG Photos On Her OnlyFans Page

Corinna Kopf, a well-known YouTuber and gaming star, recently sparked internet excitement by starting an OnlyFans profile. Fans who subscribed to Corinna Kopf's YouTube channel got excited to watch her on OnlyFans. Fans who planned to see previously unseen pictures of the influencer on the highly explicit social media platform were left disappointed after Kopf uploaded her Instagram photographs on OnlyFans. She also tweeted that she would soon be posting new pictures on her account.

Corinna Kopf accused of scamming with OnlyFans page

On June 4, Kopf stated that if her tweet received 500,000 likes, she would create an OnlyFans account. Her tweet went viral, compelling the internet sensation to fulfil her promise. Fans who want to see her OnlyFans pictures, which followers felt were exclusive, must pay $25 every month. However, with no new images, they are now screaming about being scammed and misled by Kopf. Meanwhile, her OnlyFans photographs have been released on the internet.

BRUH THE THINGS U POST ON THERE ARE BORING ASF — Wesley 👻 (@WesleyFNBR) June 9, 2021

Despite her follow-up tweets hinting at fresh photographs to come, her OnlyFans subscribers have already accused her of scamming them. So far, Kopf has posted about 11 images on her OnlyFans account, some of which are already on her Instagram. After being criticized on Twitter, Kopf said, "People who assume my OnlyFans is going to be just Instagram material are mistaken. If I posted everything immediately away, it would just be leaked... Just sit tight..."

people who think my onlyfans is about to be just “instagram content”... you’re dead wrong. if i posted everything right out the gate, it would just get leaked...just wait...😈 — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Corinna Kopf's photos that were leaked, were extensively posted on Twitter and Reddit, with fans warning one another not to spend money on subscribing to her account. They suggested that the photos are getting leaked anyway, so spending money wouldn't be the right choice.

Another slammed her for posting her Instagram content. After Kopf enticed her fans with a free subscription, one user commented that it makes no difference that she posts that content now or later. He added, "at this point, it's a business strategy to get more people to subscribe long term so you can make a larger profit with them thinking that as time passes, they'll get what they want?" Take a look at her tweet and the tweets of her fans who called her out.

5,000 retweets and I’ll be posting a link for the first 10 people who click it to get a free month subscription to my only fans 🥵 — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 10, 2021

do not buy @CorinnaKopf onlyfans, it’s a scam — i do not watch basketball (@newyorkpIs) June 9, 2021

What difference would it make if u posted everything now or later...at this point, it's a business strategy to get more people to subscribe long term so you can make a larger profit with them thinking that as time goes, they'll get what they "want". — Spoonzy Edits ❁ (@spoonzyFX1) June 10, 2021

U just posting ig content this a L scam — Edson Alvizu (@Edson76034438) June 9, 2021

Image: Corinna Kopf's Instagram

