'New Amsterdam' Cast: A Look At The Actors And Their Characters In The Medical Drama

New Amsterdam is a medical drama television series that premiered on September 25, 2018, and is based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheim. The show is currently in the third season and the second episode recently aired on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Read along to have a look at the New Amsterdam cast.

New Amsterdam cast

Janet Ruth Montgomery

Janet plays the role of Dr Lauren Bloom on the show, who is the Head of the Emergency Department. The actor rose to popularity after playing the role of Ames in the second season of the TV show Human Target for a year from 2010 to 2011. She is also known for her role in the movie The Hills Run Red and played the lead character of Martina Garretti in the 2012 show Made In Jersey, which was cancelled after eight episodes. She has also portrayed the role of Mary Sibley in the series Salem for three years till 2017.

Freema Agyeman

Freema Agyeman plays the role of Dr Helen Sharpe and is the Head of Oncology in the show. The actor is popular for her role of Martha Jones in the series Doctor Who, Alesha Philips in the show Law & Order: UK as well as for her role of Amanita Caplan in the Netflix Sci-Fi drama Sense 8. The actor also made a comeback as Martha Jones in the show Torchwood, which was a spin-off to Doctor Who. The actor debuted on American TV with the teen drama The Carries Diaries and has also appeared on the shows Old Jack's Boat, Silent Witness, and Survivors.

Ryan James Eggold

Ryan Eggold plays the lead role of Dr Maximus Goodwin in the show, who is the new medical director at New Amsterdam Medical Center. When the show started in 2018, it was seen that his wife Georgia was expecting their first child, but the couple’s marriage had some issues going on. The actor is popularly known for playing the role of Ryan Matthews in the show 90210 and Tome Keen on The Blacklist as well as its spin-off show The Blacklist: Redemption.

Anupam Kher

The actor plays Dr Vijay Kapoor and is the Head of the Neurological Department on the show. Prior to this, Anupam Kher has also done international TV shows including ER, The Indian Detective, Sense 8, and Mrs Wilson. Besides the TV shows, he has also featured in international films such as Silver Linings Playbook and The Big Sick, among others.

Other members of the New Amsterdam cast