New 'Eternals' Clip Shows Angelina Jolie's Thena Fighting The Deviants Like A Boss; Watch

MCU's Eternals is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year and is being helmed by the Academy award-winning director Chloe Zhao. The film will be introducing ten new superheroes who belong to a race of immortal alien species and have been staying on earth for more than 7000 years. Ahead of Eternals release, Marvel has dropped a new clip of the movie that shows Angelina Jolie's Thena and Don Lee's Gigalmesh in action.

Eternals new clip features Thena and Gigalmesh in action

The movie follows the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerging from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from its evil counterparts, the Deviants. New footage from Marvel's Eternals shows Angelina Jolie's Thena and Don Lee's Gilgamesh fighting off Deviants. Thena has been described as an elite warrior that can make any weapon using cosmic energy while Gilgamesh is considered as the strongest Eternals who uses cosmic energy to enhance his physical hand-to-hand attacks. Take a look at the clip below:

Chloe Zhao directed movie also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Harish Patel, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek. Eternals is slated to release in India on November 5, coinciding with Diwali.

In a recent interview with Fandango, Zhao answered one of the fans most asked questions about the absence of the Eternals during Thanos' snap. Zhao said, "We like to call them Earth's original superheroes. So, they were instructed to stand on the sideline once the Deviants were gone to allow humans to develop and progress in the way that we were meant to…and that ultimately led us to someone like Tony [Stark]. So, they've always existed in the shadows…you just never know where they might show up again."

In the same interview, Zhao also confirmed that the run time of the movie would be two-and-a-half hours making it one of the longest movies in MCU after Avengers: Endgame that had a runtime of almost 3 hours. Zhao said, "It could be longer, You know, it’s ten characters, the Celestials and 7,000 years. There’s a lot going on."

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios