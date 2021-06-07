'New Girl' Cast To Reunite To Mark Its 10th Anniversary; Here's How To Watch The Reunion

Earlier in May 2021, Variety announced programming for its second annual TV Fest from June 8 to June 10, 2021. Interestingly, the keynote conversations during the event also included a New Girl 10th Anniversary reunion. Though it's been three years since the Fox sitcom came to an end, its fanbase is eagerly waiting to witness the reunion. While a section of fans is gearing up for it, the question - how to watch the New Girl Reunion - has become a frequently asked query. If you too belong to that section of fans, here's a brief answer for you with details of the sitcom.

How to watch the New Girl Reunion?

The reunion will be held digitally on June 8 at 9.30 am PT. Those who want to watch the reunion will need to register for a ticket on the Variety Virtual TV Fest website. Variety's report has confirmed that the virtual experience will be free to attend with registration. However, the availability is limited.

New Girl’s stars will be sitting down with writer Michael Schneider to tell stories from the set while talking about their time on the series, which ran for seven seasons from 2011 until 2018. The five lead actors Zooey Deschanel (Jess), Max Greenfield (Schmidt), Jake Johnson (Nick), Lamorne Morris (Winston), and Hannah Simone (Cece) will attend the event. Meanwhile, show creator Elizabeth Meriwether will also join them.

Apart from the New Girl reunion, the event will also feature a conversation with Netflix’s Global Head of TV, Bela Bajaria, plus Queen Latifah and producer Debra Martin Chase. The event will be moderated by Variety’s Michael Schneider. Other highlights include a conversation with author and producer Bethenny Frankel and a "TV Origin Story: From Page to Screen" panel.

More about New Girl

Interestingly, all seven seasons of the Fox sitcom are available for Dinsey Plus' premium subscribers. During its run, the series managed to bag a positive response from the critics. The show has bagged 7.7 ratings on its IMDb page. The plot revolved around Jess, a teacher, who moved into a Los Angeles loft with three men after a bad break-up.

IMAGE: STILL FROM NEW GIRL

