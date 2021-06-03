Last Updated:

New Girl's Comic Character Nick Miller Trends Online, Netizens Speculate He Is Bisexual

Jake Johnson’s Jake Miller is trending on Twitter and netizens speculate that his character could have been bisexual in the show, New Girl. Read more.

Mamta Raut
New Girl

Image: Still from New Girl


Actor Jake Johnson rose to fame after essaying the role of Nick Miller in the Fox television sitcom, New Girl. The actor played the roommate of the main protagonist Jessica Day (Played by Zooey Deschanel). Initially, Nick Miller struggles from a break-up with his long-term girlfriend Caroline. Eventually, his character became a household name for his iconic comic timing and puns. Now, Jake Johnson’s Jake Miller is trending on Twitter and netizens speculate that his character could have been bisexual.

Netizens believe Nick Miller is bisexual

Although the makers of the show haven’t confirmed anything about the development, Twitterati firmly believes that Nick Miller from New Girl could be bisexual. A user compiled a bunch of the ‘gayest moments of Nick Miller’. They said, “from the people who brought you the most relatable quotes from or about new girl's nick miller" comes "nick miller's gayest moments: a bisexual disaster's story".

Another user said, “I know technically it’s not canon, but Nick Miller could be both bi and NB, and I just think that’s the most fun reading of him as a character”. A fan also went on to justify their take on Nick Miller being bisexual using New girl’s reference, they said, “He mentions an attraction to men a few times (never as the butt of a joke) and isn’t afraid of wearing women’s clothing if it’s comfortable and makes him feel good. It’s softer, healthier masculinity but I also think he’d eschew the gender binary if he did a little more reading”. Netizens also made memes about the same, here’s taking a quick look at how Twitteratis are reacting:

Many were left confused as to why the character began trending on the micro-blogging site, almost two years after the comedy show ended. However, netizens hopped on the fest and shared their favourite moments of the character from the show. A user wrote, “I don’t know why #NickMiller is trending but it makes me happy so here are some Nick Miller pearls of wisdom”. Another said, “i’m not sure why nick miller is trending but he will forever be my favorite fictional character #NICKMILLER #NewGirl”. Take a look at the viral thread here:

(Image: Still from New Girl)

