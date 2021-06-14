New Line Cinema And Warner Bros To Adapt The 'The Lord Of The Rings' Universe For An Anime

The Lord of the Rings film series is based on the novel, of the same name, written by JRR Tolkien. The fantasy world of The Lord of the Rings is now set to be adapted into an anime movie, by the New Line Cinema productions, in collaboration with Warner Bros Animation. According to a Deadline report, Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh will not be involved in the anime feature, while Philippa Boyens will be a consultant on the project.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an anime in the works

The Lord of the Rings anime version is currently in the works by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Animation. A recent Deadline article revealed that the popular franchise is soon to make its way back to the big screen with its anime film named The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. A Japanese anime director, Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ co-director, Kenji Kamiyama, will be directing this new project while Warner Bros Pictures will be distributing it globally.

250 years behind the LOTR movies

The voice casting of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is reportedly ongoing. It will be produced by Joseph Chou, with The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’s Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews being the writers. A character named Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan, will be the primary character of the film. This upcoming anime movie is supposed to be set around 250 years behind the widely-loved and popular trilogy of the LOTR movies.

New Line Cinema's announcement

On June 11, 2021, New Line Cinema on its Instagram handle shared the news of the upcoming anime feature. A poster of their upcoming film The Lord of The Rings: The War of the Rohirrim was shared online. Its partnership with Warner Bros Animation, for the same, was also revealed in the post. They quoted in the caption of the post, “The horn of Helm Hammerhand shall sound in the deep…one last time!”

Fans get excited about the project

Fans were ecstatic to find out about it and flooded the comments section in excitement. While one said, “Can’t wait,” with some fire emojis, another enthusiastically asked if this new The Lord of the Rings anime movie will be available on Prime Video. Others showed their joy about it with heart and fire emojis as well.

