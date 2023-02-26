Nick Cannon On Having More Kids After Birth Of 12th Child: 'God Decides When We're Done'

Nick Cannon welcomed his 12th child with model Alyssa Scott in December, and he recently opened up about the possibility of having more kids. The celebrity was asked whether he would like to have more children during an interview, Nick Cannon replied in the affirmative, further elaborating that it's up to God to decide when he stops.

The actor-comedian-rapper spoke with Entertainment Tonight and talked about when he might stop having children. He said that he would definitely have more kids, but at the moment, he's fully occupied with them. The Hollywood celebrity further said that he might have kids when he's 85.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."

Nick Cannon on having several jobs and still managing to raise his 12 children

Cannon further spoke about raising his 12 children while still managing between having several jobs. He said that it's not time management, as everybody thinks, but "energy management." The actor-rapper further said oftentimes "low frequencies and dissension" deter scheduling, and that alignment is key.

Nick Cannon also talked about how he feels about having 12 kids, and what are his goals when it comes to raising them. He said that "it's a blessing," and he just wants to give them a bright future, whatever they might want to do. "If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability."

Nick Cannon also encouraged conversation on the topic while they are still young, so when they manifest their dreams, he could be ready.