Nick Cannon Opens Up On Defying Monogamy, Having Seven Children From Four Women

Nick Cannon is a versatile American artist who recently welcomed his seventh child with Alyssa Scott. But as he became a father again, some people questioned him as to why he had so many children with several women. He responded by saying that such questions stemmed from a "eurocentric concept".

Nick Cannon's response on 7 kids with different mothers

Nick Cannon recently made an appearance on The Breakfast Club, where he was asked the question as to why he had so many kids with different women. He responded by saying, “Why do people question it? That’s a eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas…that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life.” He added that he had learnt a lot from his children and revealed that he loved being around kids as they possess youthful energy that makes him relive his younger days every time.

The American comedian and rapper said that different mothers for her kids should not be a point of concern. “The idea that a man should have one woman…we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. It’s about what exchange we can create together. So, I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality. I understand the institution of marriage but if we go back to what that’s about, that was to classify property. One father gave another man his daughter for land,” he said, adding, “I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We created a beautiful entity.”

Talking about his relationship with women, Cannon said, “I don’t subscribe to that. Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’ It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit. Every woman that I deal with or dealt with, they know how I feel.”

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott became parents of a baby boy in July, who they named, Zen. He became a father of twins, Zion and Zillion, a few weeks before Zen was born. He shares the twins with his current partner Abby De La Rosa. The American rapper is also father to twins with Mariah Carey and has a daughter and son named Powerful and Golden with Brittany Bell.

(Image: AP)

